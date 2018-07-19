Alma Waldine Maples Brown, 85, died June 10, 2018

Alma “Dolly” Waldine Maples Brown, 85, was born in Glidden, Texas, on Dec. 27, 1932. She passed on June 10, 2018.

As a child, she was baptized in Glidden Baptist Church. She graduated from Columbus High School in May 1951.

She married the love of her life, Vernon Lee Brown, on Nov. 5, 1951. They were married for 59 years.

They moved to Freeport, Texas, raised a family in Angleton, Texas, and later retired in Buchanan Dam, Texas. She moved to Conroe, Texas, to spend her final days with her son and his family.

Dolly worked a short time at the Nabisco Co. in Houston then left the workforce to raise a family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Lee Brown; son Terry Lee Brown; father, Thomas Maples; mother, Ella Chollett Maples; brothers, Walter “Buddy”, Henry “Sonny”, and Thomas “Doc” Maples; and sisters, Edna Mae Little, Ora Grace Criswell, and Gladys “Sister” Muzny. Her brother Alfred Leo Maples joined this heavenly family a few days later.

Dolly is survived by son and daughter-in-law Jerry K. Brown and Lori C. Brown; grandson Cameron K. Brown; and granddaughter Shannon E. Brown.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She will be interred at Tow Cemetery next to her husband and son.

A service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at Hill Country Hall in Buchanan Dam with the Rev. Charles W. Cameron officiating.