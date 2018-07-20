Dorinda Najar-Henderson, 73, of Llano County died July 20, 2018

Dorinda “Dodie” Najar-Henderson, 73, of Llano County passed away July 20, 2018. She was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Llano to Abigail T. and Catarino G. Najar.

She married Gregory F. Henderson on Aug. 1, 1992.

She is survived by her children, David W. Najar of Austin, Deanna M. Shovan and husband Troy of Kingsland, and Jason C. Schehr and wife Sabrina of Canton, Ohio; sister Mary Moore; grandchildren, Ali, Roxanne, Maddie, Christopher, Dylan, Ryker, Roman, and Isabella; and four great-grandchildren, Landyn, Ainsley, Marley, and Penny; two aunts; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her two brothers, George and Joseph Najar.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Legends Hills in Llano with the Rev. Avery Sprey officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of her granddaughter Roxanne Gallardo. Condolences may be emailed to roxanne_887@yahoo.com.