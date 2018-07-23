Tom Mixon died July 14, 2018

Tom Mixon blessed the lives of all who knew him. He embraced God with his whole being as he saw everything through the eyes of Jesus. He carried in him the light of God’s glory, believing everyone worthy of the Kingdom of Heaven. After an encounter with his unconditional, legendary hugs, everyone stood a little taller, loved a little deeper, and forgave a little quicker.

Tom is survived by his wife, Darrelynn; two sons, Tom Jr. and Danny; three grandsons, Hunter, Tyler, and Randy; and daughter-in-law Bea Mixon. He proudly served his country as a paratrooper and retired from Exxon, traveling all over the world, even putting out the fires in the Middle East with Red Adair.

Tom was birthed into Heaven on July 14, 2018, so we are having a Birthday Party. Please join me to honor the life of my best friend, husband, and soulmate, Tom Mixon, and to rejoice in his eternal life in the Kingdom of the Lord. Please come casual because he loved, come as you are. You will have the opportunity to share your favorite memory.

Party is at 3 p.m. July 29 at 634 Cherry Hills Elkins Lake in Huntsville, Texas.

Also, there will be a second celebration near the Hill Country for food and sharing on July 30 at 6 p.m. at Double Eagle Ranch, 6142 1431 East, (where Tom and I were married).

Please, no flowers. Donations may be made to Ark of Huntsville Church, where Tom served as greeter as people stood in line waiting on their hugs.