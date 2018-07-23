Steven Ray Evans, 49, died July 16, 2018

Steven Ray Evans was born Oct. 11, 1968, and left this life July 16, 2018.

Steve leaves behind his mother, Patricia O’Donnell; stepfather, Robert; brother, Tom and wife Brinna; sister, Annette and husband Billy; niece, Tawsha Evans; nephews, Tommy Evans, Justin Young, Jake Young, and Joshua Young; two great-nephews and one great-niece; aunt Jeanie McMillan and husband Jimmy; and uncle Raymond Lewis and wife Janie.

Steve also leaves behind many great friends whom he loved dearly.

Steve worked in aviation for 28 years. His greatest passion was painting airplanes. He loved the process of stripping one down to bare metal and building it back up to a beautiful finish. Steve also enjoyed riding long boards and building them for friends and his nephews.

Steve was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to a local charity supporting mental illness.