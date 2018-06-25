Jon Edward Jones, 55, of Kingsland died June 23, 2018

Jon Edward “J.J.” Jones, 55, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 23, 2018. He was born to Carol (Hensley) and Jon Edward Jones on Nov. 23, 1962, in Seattle.

Jon left school at an early age to work in his father’s shop as a mechanic. He was a mechanic all his life and, in later years, had a mobile tractor mechanic business. J.J. loved the work.

You would often see J.J. driving around town, at the gas station playing scratch-offs, or taking out his Doll. He was loved by many and known for his acts of kindness, always lending a helping hand to anybody.

J.J. was a private man with a heart much bigger than Texas. He loved to fish and spend time with his dog, Una. He has left us too soon. He will be forever missed and forever loved.

Jon is survived by his wife, Jaye of Kingsland; mother, Carol Hensley of Kingsland; daughters, Maria Rhea and husband Mark and Sarah Dixon of Austin; brother, Jake B. Hagemann of Kingsland; sister, Theresa Jean Jones of Kingsland; and his loyal dog, Una. J.J. also had many friends whom he called brothers and sisters. He especially loved Cody, Doug, Helen, and J.W. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Jon was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at the funeral home. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.