Sgt. Thomas Edward Snodgrass, 89, of Sunrise Beach Village died June 21, 2018

Sgt. Thomas Edward Snodgrass, 89, of Sunrise Beach Village, Texas, passed away June 21, 2018. He was born to T. S. and Gladys (Gillian) Snodgrass on June 3, 1929, in Borger, Texas.

After proudly serving the United States of America in the Army, from which he retired as Sergeant First Class, Thomas worked as a prison guard before permanently retiring in Sunrise Beach Village. He enjoyed going to casinos and winning.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary of Sunrise Beach Village; daughters, Julie Smart and husband Calvin of Clovis, New Mexico, and Gail Moore and husband Michael of Round Rock; sons, Kirby Paugh and wife Chrystal of Buchanan Dam and Keith Paugh of Round Rock; seven grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene, and sister, Elsie McKibben.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, June 25, at Putnam Funeral Home with interment to follow at Sandy Mountain Cemetery in Sunrise Beach Village. The Rev. Dale Brown will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the Highland Lakes Honor Guard.

Pallbearers are Kirby Paugh, Keith Paugh, Michael Moore, Charles Moore, Bill Weaver, and Lane Boelman.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.