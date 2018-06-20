Wiley Jay Wildey, 82, of Tow died May 28, 2018

Wiley Jay Wildey, 82, of Tow, Texas, passed away May 28, 2018. He was born to John Jay and Almeada (Belair) Wildey on Dec. 25, 1935, in Ilion, New York.

Mr. Wildey proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He married Ethelyn Joy Philpot on March 23, 1958.

He was a computer engineer. In the earlier years of his career, he masterminded the machines that would fill an entire room. He was a hard worker and would complete any job to which he set his mind.

Mr. Wildey is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joy Wildey; son, Daniel Wildey of Tow; grandchildren, Zachary Clendenon, C.J. Dunagan, and Nicholas Dunagan; and sister, Janice Sternburg of Gray, New York.

He was preceded in death by his two daughters, Donna Gail Wildey and Diane Elaine Dunagan.

Mr. Wiley will be laid to rest in Tow Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.