Alice Arlene Barton, 69, of Kingsland died June 18, 2018

Alice Arlene Barton, 69, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away June 18, 2018, in Temple, Texas. She was born to Ralph and Norma (Satterlee) Billsborough on March 26, 1949, in Cory, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Barton was an active member of Highland Lakes Baptist Church. She sang in the choir, taught elementary-age Sunday school, had Tuesday morning Bible study, and volunteered for vacation Bible school. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior in July of 1991.

She enjoyed needlepoint, making baby blankets for her great-grandchildren, and taking care of her cats.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Don Barton of Kingsland; son, Stacy Branum and wife Misty of Kingsland; stepson, Justin Barton and wife Katherine of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Christopher Branum and wife Tiarcie, Tyler Branum, Ryan Branum, Justin McDonald, Eric and David Smith, Allison Barton, and Hayes Barton; brothers, Paul Billsborough and wife Linda of Belton and Phillip Billsborough of Cory, Pennsylvania; two great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Arlene Billsborough; and sister-in-law Mary Billsborough.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Highland Lakes Baptist Church in Kingsland.

The family requests that potted plants instead of floral arrangements be sent so the memory of the service will be with them for the years to come.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com.