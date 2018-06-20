Kenneth Wardell Halliburton, 89, of Bluffton died June 18, 2018

Wardell Halliburton passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, in Bluffton, Texas, at the age of 89. He was born Feb. 11, 1929, in San Saba County, Texas, to Robert A. Halliburton and Myrtle (Dean).

Wardell was a resident of Llano for 24 years since coming from Granite, Oklahoma. He was a gospel preacher for the Church of Christ for 61 years and was able to fix anything.

Wardell was preceded in death by his parents, Robert A. Halliburton and Myrtle (Dean); sister, Joyce Richardson; and brothers Bryan Halliburton, R.A. Halliburton Jr., Morris Halliburton, Earl Halliburton, and Wayne Halliburton.

He is survived by his wife, Fae Halliburton of Bluffton; son, Vonn Halliburton; daughters, Alicia Werst of Hempstead, Texas, and Tammye Sue Edwards of Baird, Texas; brothers Marlon Halliburton of Austin and Daulton Halliburton of Cedar Park; and five grandchildren, Joe David Werst, John and Riley Edwards, Candace Watson, and Chasity McKee.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 22, at Buchanan Dam Church of Christ with Brother Clayton Arnold officiating. Interment will follow at Cherokee Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cherokee Children’s Home, 13355 Texas 16, Cherokee, TX 76832.

