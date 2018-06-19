Gayle Elise Woodul, 63, of Granite Shoals died June 9, 2018

Gayle Elise Woodul, 63, of Granite Shoals, Texas, passed away June 9, 2018. She was born in Irving, Texas, to Elise White and John Woodul.

Gayle received her Ph.D. in psychology and divinity from Baylor. With this education, she was a psychologist for abused children and an ordained minister. She was also a professional singer and dancer as well as an advocate for animals. Gayle also served in the U.S. Air Force.

She enjoyed teaching yoga, was a Reiki master, and was the founder of Go Big or Go Home kite team. Her hobbies included kite flying, animals, and writing.

Gayle is preceded in death by her parents; son, Christian; and pets Paddington, Falcor, Coatie, Soldier, and Marley.

Gayle leaves behind her husband, Christian Baden Powell, and her beloved pet, Peanut.

A memorial service tis 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the local animal shelter of your choice.

