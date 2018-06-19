Ruby Lee Harless, 96, formerly of Burnet, died June 17, 2018

Ruby Lee Harless, 96, of San Antonio passed away June 17, 2018. She was born in Burnet County on July 16, 1921, to Mack Nettleship and Resa Mae Smith.

Ruby was a member of Garden Ridge Church of Christ in San Antonio and a former member of Vanderveer Street Church of Christ in Burnet, where she lived before relocating to San Antonio. For many years, Ruby worked for Billy Joe Pratt in his law firm and title company. She will be remembered more than anything for her love of the Lord and her family.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Charlotte Tally. She is survived by her grandson, Cory “Mack” Pickett; granddaughter, Brandi Neumann and husband Donald; great-grandchildren, Taylor Pickett (22), Chase Pickett (20), Emma Pickett (18), Jordan Neumann (16), and Mackenzie Neumann (7); and numerous cousins and friends who will miss her.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 22, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at the funeral home with Tim Denton officiating. Burial will follow at Watson Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith, Terry Wadkins, Kevin Smith, Gary White, and Neil Elliott.

