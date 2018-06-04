Max Dale Alexander, 85, of Llano died May 23, 2018

Max Dale Alexander passed away at home May 23, 2018, at the age of 85.

Max attended Texas Tech University and earned his teaching degree. His teaching career began in San Marcos and included many happy years in Blanco and Burnet before he finally settled at Llano High School, where he taught vocational education until his retirement.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge #242 in Llano for more than 58 years and held numerous offices and positions within Masonic organizations. He also actively served with the Tow Volunteer Fire Department, the Child Welfare Board, and the Tow Cemetery Association.

Max Alexander is survived by wife Barbara Ann Alexander; daughter Karon Milam and husband Kenneth; stepdaughter, Janet Sanders and husband Mike; granddaughter Lydia Breault and husband Neil; grandson Max Milam and wife Betsy; step-grandchildren, Natalie Robinett and husband Louis, Geoffrey Sanders and wife Hannah, and Audrey Sanders; great-granddaughter Kara Breault; step-great-grandson Isaiah Robinett; brother Monty Alexander; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine Alexander; parents, W.A. “Andrew” Alexander and Carmen Alexander; and brothers Larry Alexander and Jerry Alexander.

A Masonic memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at First Baptist Church of Tow.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.