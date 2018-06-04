Jarod Layton, 38, of Kingsland died May 27, 2018

Jarod Layton, 38, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away May 27, 2018. He was born to Rockey Fred and Eda Jane (Thompson) Layton on Dec. 3, 1979, in Llano, Texas.

Jarod loved playing the guitar, writing songs, fishing, and family. His greatest loves were his five children. They meant the world to him. Jarod loved with every ounce of his being. He will be surely missed by many.

Jarod is survived by his parents, Rockey and Janie Layton of Kingsland; five children, Emma Lee, Megan Bree, Jarod Lee, Blain Cole, and Leila Raelyn; sister Lasha Chapman and husband Johnnie Chapman of Kingsland; grandparents Cotton and Omega Thompson of Kingsland and Annette Layton of Marble Falls; two nieces, Jaynalee and Randi; four nephews, Lonnie, Airon, Eithan, and Koy; two great-nieces, Amoré and Aaliyah; and two great-nephews, Jasper and Hank.

Vsitation is 3-5 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 1, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Marble Falls. Pallbearers are Johnnie Chapman, Roger Williams, Buster Hopkins, Buster Thompson, Ethan Layton, and Koy Chapman.

An account has been opened to help with funeral expenses: First State Bank of Central Texas in Kingsland, Jarod Layton Funeral Expenses, c/o Lasha Chapman, 14550 FM 1431, Kingsland, TX 78639.

