Roslyn Ruth McCullough, 69, of Llano died May 24, 2018

Roslyn Ruth McCullough, 69, of Llano passed away May 24, 2018. She was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Bangkok Siam, Thailand, to Ruth Elizabeth (Engelman) and Richard Evan Fisher. Both parents preceded her in death.

Roslyn had lived in Llano since 1981, moving there from Horseshoe Bay. She had recently retired from MHMR-Llano, where she served as a caregiver for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Lee McCullough; stepmother, Joyce P. Fisher of Meadowlakes; and close friends Sue Page, Tonya Hawkins and husband Ricky, and Rose Page, all of Llano.

A celebration of Roslyn’s life is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Llano Cowboy Church with the Rev. Stacy Nobles officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.