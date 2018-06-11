George M. Shoop, 96, of Burnet died June 9, 2018

George M. Shoop was born in Hondo, Texas, on Feb. 9, 1922, and died in his home in Burnet on June 9, 2018.

During World War II, he served in the Army Air Corp as a B24 bomber pilot in the Pacific Theater.

George was very active at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Burnet. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a friend, and a mentor. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 15, at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. Burial will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park near Burnet.

