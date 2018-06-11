Malinda Jane Purcell, 44, of Temple died May 30, 2018

Malinda Jane Purcell, 44, of Temple, Texas, passed away May 30, 2018. She was born to Linda Kay (Bertling) and Stewart Brown on Nov. 8, 1973, in Houston.

Malinda was a health inspector for the state of Texas. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Sul Ross State University in 1977.

She was a member of the National Association of Louisiana Catahoulas and a founding member of the Texas Catahoulas. She was a certified judge for the American Kennel Club and showed dogs at many events. She also was a champion barrel racer and a member of the American Paint Horse Association as well as the American Quarter Horse Association and the Central Barrel Racing Association.

She was a devoted Christian, loyal to a fault, loved life, and was a devoted mother, wife, and friend.

She enjoyed photography, cooking, raising horses, dogs, and hunting wild pigs with catahoulas.

Malinda is survived by her husband, Kennie Purcell of San Angelo; son, Haygen Pate of Temple; sister, Holly Ford of Eldorado; father, Stewart Brown; cousins Ricky Brown and Sherry Brown; uncle Bill Carrasco and wife Iva Lee of Seguin; uncle Dr. John Brown and wife Delena of Panama City, Florida; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Kay Brown.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, at the funeral home with interment to follow at Kingsland Cemetery. Ricky Brown will officiate. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

Pallbearers are Caleb Crain, Jason Foland, Cory Comstock, Ryan Currer, Todd Sharonne, and Bucky Boswell.