Jerome ‘Herb’ Kaufmann, 86, formerly of Marble Falls, died May 27, 2018

Jerome “Herb” Kaufmann, 86, passed away at 8:03 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He and his wife, Arlene, had moved there last year from Marble Falls, Texas.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1931, to Martin and Mary (Himmel) Kaufmann in the town of Buckley, Illinois. He grew up in Buckley and graduated from Buckley High School in 1949. Herb was both an excellent student and an accomplished athlete, playing varsity basketball and varsity baseball.

It was during his youth in Buckley that he became a passionate Chicago Cubs fan. He followed them through “thick and thin” — and for those of you who follow baseball, there was a lot of “thin.” But being a fan brought him much enjoyment.

Upon graduating from high school, he went on to Illinois State University (ISU), where he studied mathematics, played collegiate basketball, and played baseball. Because the baseball team often travelled with the golf team, it was here that he developed interest in what would become one of his favorite pastimes: golf.

One of his classmates in Buckley was Arlene Reynolds. On Oct. 7, 1950, she would become Arlene Kaufmann in a wedding ceremony in Buckley. They were quite literally “childhood sweethearts” and would remain together from that point forward. Several of their relatives still live in the Buckley area, and they maintained many of the friendships they cultivated during those early years.

Upon graduating from ISU, he become a high school teacher and coach. First in Donavon, Illinois, then in Buckley, and later at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange, Illinois. He was consistently committed to education and the youth.

His teaching career would take a brief pause when he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Korean War. It was probably destiny, since he was born on Veterans Day. Sandwiched before and after his service in Korea were the births of his daughter Kathy (1952) and son Kent (1957).

While teaching in LaGrange, Herb began working on his advanced degrees with the ultimate goal of becoming a college professor. He obtained his master’s degree from Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) and began working on his doctorate degree at the University of Virginia (UVA). In order to complete his Ph.D. in mathematics, he and his family relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia, for two years where they developed many lasting friendships.

Upon receiving his Ph.D. in 1969, he secured a job as a professor of mathematics at West Illinois University (WIU) in Macomb. While teaching, he began writing college textbooks, and, over the years, it grew into an opportunity for a second career. He retired from teaching at WIU and focused his career on writing textbooks.

They leveraged the flexibility offered by this new career to relocate to warmer climate. First to Marble Falls then a couple of years in Daytona Beach, and, finally, back to Marble Falls. They maintained friendships from Macomb and Daytona Beach for the many years to come.

Over the years, they grew to love Marble Falls, and it became home for them. They developed many special friendships and remained there until their recent move to Colorado Springs.

Herb was preceded in death by father Martin, mother Mary, brother Dale, and sister Iona Scheiwe.

He is survived by wife Arlene, daughter Kathrin Bellknap and her husband Daniel, son Kent Kaufmann and his wife Zorka, and grandchildren Kaitlin, Nikole, Carson, David, and Danielle as well as five great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be offered at www.remembr.com/herbkaufmann.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any of:

• donations to Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinsons.org)

• donations to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF.org)

• acts of service in support of the education our youth