Joe Raymond Sanchez, 90, of Granite Shoals died May 21, 2018

Joe Raymond Sanchez, 90, of Granite Shoals, Texas, passed away May 21, 2018. He was born to Amalia Mollie (Vidal) and Refugio Sanchez on July 17, 1927, in Austin.

Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for many years. After serving his country, he devoted his life to his family and friends. Nothing gave him more joy than taking care of his family.

His favorite pastime was dancing the night away with his beautiful wife, Margo.

He was a member of the Hill City Masonic Lodge #456 in Austin.

Joe is survived by his son, Robert Joe Sanchez and wife Emiko of San Diego; daughters, Sandra Jo Ray and husband Gary of San Diego, Stella Sanchez-Wade and husband Edward Sr. of San Diego, and Gwen Salter of Georgetown; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; brothers, Raymond and Leon Sanchez; and sister, Minnie Sanchez-Parrott.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 31, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 Texas 195 in Killeen. Military honors by the U.S. Navy.

