John Clarence Marceca, 76, of Buchanan Dam died May 21, 2018

John Clarence Marceca, 76, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away May 21, 2018. He was born to Helen (Dober) and Frank Marceca on Jan. 27, 1942, in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a captain in a field artillery unit during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.

John enjoyed his work as a businessman and an entrepreneur as well as traveling on road trips and watching old Western movies.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 12 years, Polly Marceca of Buchanan Dam; daughter, Cynthia Marceca-Gilbert and husband Dylan of Austin; three grandchildren; sister, Margaret Izaj; brother, Edward Marceca; and close cousin Anthony Marceca. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members also survive him.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Frank A. Marceca.

Serving as pallbearers will be Cynthia Marceca-Gilbert, Dylan Gilbert, Devin Adams, Thomas Rottman, and the Highland Lakes Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Marceca and David Marceca.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bluffton Cemetery in Bluffton with the Highland Lakes Honor Guard furnishing military honors.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.