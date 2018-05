Judith Baer Barcus peacefully passed away May 28, 2018, in the early morning at home in Marble Falls. She was born Jan. 6, 1941, at Pampa, Texas. A memorial celebration is being contemplated.

Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373.