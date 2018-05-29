Gracie Cecelia Jennings Belk, 84, died May 27, 2018

Gracie Cecelia Jennings Belk was born April 6, 1934. She died May 27, 2018.

She married Bryan James Belk on June 27, 1953.

Survivors include her three children, Bryan Wayne Belk and wife Rhonda of Burnet, Glenda Taliaferro and husband Jerry of Marble Falls, and Virgil Belk and wife Brenda of Marble Falls; seven grandchildren, Brandon Belk and wife Kasey, Tiffany Frisch and husband Michael, Brittney Villarreal and husband Jimmy, Krissy Sralla and husband Tim, Shawn Moore and wife Lisa, Jason Belk and wife Elizabeth, and Logan Belk and wife Alexis; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Dora Jennings; brother, David Jennings; and sister, Arlean Duggins.

She worked for the Texas Highway Department, Tracor, and the Marble Falls Independent School District, from which she retired.

She moved to Marble Falls in 1973.

She was baptized into Christ when she was 10 years old and was a member of the Marble Falls Church of Christ for the last 45 years

Her whole world was first and foremost the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, at the Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cherokee Children’s Home in Cherokee.