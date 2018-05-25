Thomas Eugene Hanszen, 61, of Burnet died May 19, 2018

Thomas Eugene Hanszen, 61, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2018, at his ranch in Burnet, Texas. He was born May 15, 1957, in Burnet.

He graduated from Burnet High School and received a master’s degree in finance from Texas A&M University. He grew up on the Old Thomas Ranch, where he developed his love of horses and the Hill Country.

Thomas shared his mastery of horsemanship, whether it was during his time at A&M as a calf roping cowboy, training horses and riders professionally, or teaching his family and friends. Sharing this passion was one way he inspired and spread joy to others.

He was a true gentleman with a calming integrity and wit who enjoyed life as a rodeo competitor, an Aggie, a sailor, a skier, a scuba diver, a pilot, and a business executive. He was highly regarded in his career as a consultant with KPMG, later with Deloitte, and most recently as managing director at Price Waterhouse Cooper.

He traveled extensively in the United States, Europe, and India.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Annette.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Patricia; children, W. Richard Minor, Stacey Rypka, and Sheridan Clinkscales; the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Robert Thomas, Michael, and Madeline; and sister, Bonnie Hanszen.

A private memorial will be held pending arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society or Habitat for Horses.