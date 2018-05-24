Edna Faye Wilson, 80, of Burnet died May 23, 2018

Edna Faye Wilson, 80, of Burnet passed away May 23, 2018, after a long battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Edna was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Cuero, Texas, to Joseph Elton Southern and Georgia Aline Southerland. She attended Cuero High School.

She married the love of her life, Frank B. Wilson Jr., and they eventually moved their young family to Austin, where they started a bookkeeping business. They worked side by side until retirement.

Edna and Frank raised their three children in Austin and were loyal Westlake High School football fans for many years. They retired in 1994 and moved to Burnet, where they built a home on Delaware Springs Municipal Golf Course.

Edna enjoyed gardening and playing golf. She was an avid reader and loved being surrounded by books. She was a wiz at crossword puzzles and enjoyed the challenges of the New York Times crossword puzzle. She had a flair for wrapping beautiful gifts. She always made holidays special for her family, especially Christmas.

Edna loved her pets, traveling, playing cards, dominoes, the library, and volunteering at the Library Thrift Shop and was a member of Hill Country Fellowship Church. She had infinite patience and was kind and generous.

Edna loved and adored her family. She lived a long, happy life and will be missed by family and friends.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Georgia Southern, and brother Dennis Southern.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frank B. Wilson Jr.; daughter Rhonda Palko and son-in-law Jeff Palko of Lakeway; son Greg Wilson of Austin; daughter Helen Moring of Austin; grandson Ryan Palko of Cedar Creek; granddaughter Melissa Simmons and husband Jake of Katy; and three beautiful great-granddaughters, Shelby, Presley, and Jordan.

A memorial service for family and friends is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Hill Country Fellowship Church, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St. Burnet, TX 78611.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.