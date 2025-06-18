New top Dawg for Burnet sports

Grant Freeman (center in dark jacket) stands with the Burnet CISD Board of Trustees after his hiring as the new athletic director was approved June 16. Courtesy photo

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Grant Freeman as athletic director during a special meeting Monday, June 16.

Freeman will oversee Bulldog athletics starting in July after years with the Wichita Falls school district. BCISD had been on the hunt for a new AD since the announcement of Steve Hale’s resignation in May.

“Mr. Freeman brings a strong foundation of leadership, relationship-building, and resilience to Burnet CISD,” said Superintendent Aaron Peña in a media release announcing the board’s decision. “His professional experience has equipped him to manage complex responsibilities with confidence and care. His exceptional work ethic and ability to build strong connections with parents, students, coaches, and administrators uniquely position him to make a meaningful impact on our district’s culture and community.”

During Freeman’s time at Wichita Falls ISD, from 2017 until this month, he was an athletic coordinator, the head football coach, and, finally, the athletic director. He was recently named the Region 2 Administrator of the Year by the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association.

Prior to that, Freeman was a teacher and coach for the Brownwood, Springtown, and San Angelo school districts. He has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Angelo State University and a Master of Education from Hardin-Simmons University.

editor@thepicayune.com

