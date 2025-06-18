LCRA awards $1.1M in grants, several for local projects

The Lower Colorado River Authority recently awarded more than $1.1 million in community grants to support 45 community projects across its service area, including Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties.

Locally, Community Development Partnership Program grants include:

$25,000 to the Lake Buchanan Conservation Corp. to build a rail system for a courtesy dock that can be adjusted as water levels vary at Llano County Park;

$25,000 to the Johnson City Youth Sports Association to renovate a concession, restroom, and storage building at the Little League ballpark;

$24,902 to the city of Llano for a warning system at a low-water crossing;

$19,857 to the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department to build a medevac emergency landing pad at Sandy Park;

$19,543 to the Cassie Volunteer Fire Department and $18,315 to the Blanco Fire and EMS Auxiliary for automated CPR devices.

CDPP grants are awarded twice a year to fund capital projects for volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, cities and counties, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other tax-exempt nonprofit organizations in the LCRA’s diverse service territory, which includes all or parts of 73 counties.

“Our goal is to help communities continue to thrive by helping with projects such as improving museums and libraries, expanding recreational opportunities, and supplying first responders with reliable equipment,” said LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson in a media release announcing the awards. “These grants help support local initiatives and improve the lives of Texans.”

To date, the LCRA has awarded 2,137 community grants totaling more than $54 million. In commemoration of its 30th anniversary, the river authority will give out two $100,000 grants, one following the July 2025 application period and the other after January 2026. Applications for the next round of grants are online and due by midnight July 31.

