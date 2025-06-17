Foster care conference June 21 in Marble Falls

“Communities That Care: Highland Lakes,” a conference on foster care, is Saturday, June 21, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at LifeFamily Church, 1901 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls. It is designed to inspire, equip, and connect individuals and families to care for children coming from difficult situations.

The conference is co-hosted by Ark of Highland Lakes and Fostering Hope.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Sign up online. A trained volunteer team from Fostering Hope will offer free child care. Lunch will be provided.

Attendees will hear from a diverse lunch panel of foster parents, adoptees, and advocates sharing firsthand stories of resilience, grace, and hope, according to an Ark of Highland Lakes media release about the event. Additional sessions will give practical support and spiritual encouragement to those exploring foster care for the first time, seasoned caregivers, and church leaders.

Representatives from Divinity Family Services will lead initial licensing modules and provide information about the path to becoming a foster parent. Attendees also can complete CPR and first aid training on site, led by certified instructor Vaughn Hamilton.

OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP

Ark’s Foster Care Task Force will welcome guests and assist with sign-in.

Help is needed to set up the event, serve lunch, assist with child care, and clean up after the conference. Email kim@arkofhighlandlakes.org or visit arkofhighlandlakes.org.

Bring donations of summer snacks for local foster families.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.