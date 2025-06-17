Where there’s smoke, there’s the Battle of the Badges BBQ cook-off

Area first responders, and all barbecue cooks, are invited to compete in the second annual Battle of the Badges at Granite Shoals’ Quarry Park on June 20-21. Courtesy photo

Whether you like to cook—or eat—barbecue, Quarry Park in Granite Shoals is the place to be June 20-21. Highland Lakes first responders are hosting the second annual Battle of the Badges barbecue cook-off Friday and Saturday in the park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

The event, open to everyone, features contests in beans, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, and brisket. The best job of all goes to everyone who signs up to taste and judge any category, free of charge.

“We need judges, lots of judges,” said Granite Shoals Fire Chief Tim Campbell.

He and Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis put together the first Battle of the Badges in 2024 to give first responders a chance to let off some steam.

“We have so many events out here in Granite Shoals, and we have to work all of them,” Campbell said. “So we created this event for all the emergency responders to enjoy and not have to work.”

Of course, first responders not cooking will be on duty to keep the community covered, while the “competitive” chefs among their ranks crank up the heat.

The quote marks around “competitive” are there for a reason. This cook-off is not sanctioned by an official barbecue organization.

“We want our event to be for anyone who cooks on weekends and would like to enter a friendly competition without all the pressure of the professional cooks in sanctioned competitions,” Ortis told KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune in an on-air interview with morning show host Mac McClennahan.

Campbell added that he and his five brothers used to chase cook-off points. In fact, they won the Lone Star State Championship in 2016. Now, the fire chief is in it for fun and community.

“It’s going to be even bigger than last year’s,” Campbell said. “We have departments coming in from all over the state. The (Texas) Department of Public Safety is bringing a team.”

Cooks don’t have to be first responders.

“It’s open to the public,” Campbell said. “If you’re a weekend cooker and wanted to enter a competition and were too scared to, this is the one to enter. Again, it’s not sanctioned. The cooks out chasing points will not be here.”

However, awards will be handed out. First, second, and third places in each category will receive a trophy and have their entry fees returned. Grand Champion and Reserve Champion will get belt buckles.

No registration is necessary. Just show up and start cooking. Same for judges, who should sign up to judge about a half-hour before each category’s turn-in time.

“If you need help with anything, just find the chief (Ortis) or I, or set up next to us and we’ll give you pointers,” Campbell said.

Those wanting to judge can sign up with Craig Schlicke at the event.

Battle of the Badges kicks off Friday night with Cook’s Choice. Participants barbecue anything they want (including fish!), whether or not it’s a category on Saturday. The cooking and judging will be accompanied by live music. Turn-in time is 7:30 p.m. Judging begins right after.

Saturday’s categories and turn-in times are:

Beans, noon

Chicken, 1 p.m.

Pulled pork, 1:30 p.m.

Ribs, 2 p.m.

Brisket, 3 p.m.

For more information about the competition or judging, contact Craig Schlicke at 512-507-9089 or schlicke5603@yahoo.com.

suzanne@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.