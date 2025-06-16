Vote now for 2026 calendar photos at Falls museum

Photos submitted to The Falls on the Colorado Museum’s 2026 calendar contest are on display in the Madolyn Frasier Room. To vote, buy tickets for $1 each ($5 minimum) and place tickets in the envelopes attached to the photos you think are best. Courtesy photo

Your vote counts in deciding which Hill Country waterscapes-themed photographs will be featured in The Falls on the Colorado Museum’s 2026 calendar. In-person voting continues through July 5 at the museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. The entries were collected during the museum’s annual photo contest.

Renowned local photographer Martelle Luedecke will judge and rank the photos on July 1. Winners will be announced at a 10:30 a.m. presentation on Sept. 10 at the museum. During the fall event, Luedecke will share her thoughts on the top 12 pictures chosen as the main feature for each month of the year. Twelve runners-up also will be unveiled. These will be printed on the lower part of each calendar month.

Voting is conducted by tickets, which are available for $1 each with a $5 minimum.

“Just put a ticket in the envelope of the pictures you like best to cast your vote,” said museum board Chair Darlene Oostermeyer in a June 10 media release. “You can put all your tickets in one envelope or spread them throughout.”

Envelopes are attached to each of the photos, which are on display in the museum’s Madolyn Frasier Room.

The calendar’s front cover will feature the photograph Luedecke scores the highest, and, depending on available space, the back page will feature either the “most whimsical” picture or a collage of the remaining photos.

The 2026 calendar’s cost has yet to be determined. It should be available for purchase by the Sept. 10 event.

The Falls on the Colorado Museum is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit fallsmuseum.org.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.