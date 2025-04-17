Easter closures, events, and origins

Easter weekend arrives with closures, community events, and church services April 18-20.

CLOSURES

Many government offices will be closed on Good Friday, including the cities of Burnet, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, Highland Haven, Horseshoe Bay, and Marble Falls as well as Burnet and Llano counties.

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver on Friday but not Easter Sunday.

H-E-B stores will be closed on Sunday. Walmart stores will maintain normal operating hours throughout the weekend. Other businesses might have adjusted hours, so check before you go.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

A number of Easter egg hunts and community-wide church services are on the calendar this weekend. Many of them are free. Find a full list of bunny fun at 101HighlandLakes.com/events.

HOLIDAY ORIGINS

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, an event central to the Christian faith that represents sacrifice, suffering, and salvation. The term “Good” originates from Old English, signifying “Holy.”

Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which occurred three days after his crucifixion and symbolizes renewal and hope.

“Easter” is believed to be derived from the pre-Christian Anglo-Saxon goddess Eostre, who is associated with springtime, new life, and rebirth.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.