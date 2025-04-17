City/school elections guide

Highland Lakes city and school elections are rapidly approaching, and several big decisions are on the ballot. Early voting runs April 22-29. Election Day is May 3.

WHAT TO BRING

Texas voters should bring one of the following forms of identification to the polls:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by the DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photo

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photo

U.S. passport (book or card)

The following supporting forms of ID may be accepted if the voter does not have any of the documents listed above. These forms of ID must be accompanied by a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polling site.

copy of or original government document showing the voter’s name and address, including a voter registration certificate

copy of or original current utility bill

copy of or original bank statement

copy of or original government check

copy of or original paycheck

copy of or original (a) certified domestic birth certificate (from a U.S. state or territory) or (b) document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (may include a foreign birth document)

POLLING SITES

Burnet County voters may vote at any open polling site within the county, regardless of where they live.

Early voting locations

8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22, 23, 25, and 29

7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 24 and 28

AgrilLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Election Day locations

7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3

AgrilLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404

Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway

ELECTIONS

Marble Falls City Council

The Marble Falls City Council has one contested race on the ballot, for Place 4. The mayoral race and the seats for places 2 and 6 are uncontested. Council members serve two-year terms.

The mayor’s seat will be assumed by former Mayor John Packer, Place 2 by former Councilor William D. “Dee” Haddock, and Place 6 by incumbent Councilor Craig Magerkurth.

Place 4 race

Karlee Hubble, who vacated her Place 2 seat

Rene Rosales Sr.

Marble Falls Independent School District

MFISD has a $172.2 million bond package on the ballot that will be split into four propositions, each asking for a yes/no vote.

The Board of Trustees has one contested race, for Place 1. Incumbent Place 2 Trustee Crystal Tubig is unchallenged. Trustees serve three-year terms.

Bond package propositions

Proposition A—$131.43 million for districtwide improvements to schools, including new buses, security upgrades, new playgrounds, elementary school traffic-flow improvements, new additions to schools, renovation and rehabilitation of existing facilities, and safety improvements.

Proposition B—$2.2 million for districtwide technology device replacements and improvements.

Proposition C—$12.51 million for high school athletic facility improvements, new field construction, new turf on several fields, and equipment upgrades.

Proposition D—$26.05 million for the construction of an indoor multi-purpose facility to be used by MFISD athletics and recreation programs.

Place 1 race

Gary Boshears (incumbent)

Tucker Edwards

Burnet City Council

The Burnet City Council has a contested mayoral race and a contested race for three at-large seats on the council. Council members serve two-year terms.

Mayoral race

Gary Wideman (incumbent)

Anthony Francisco

Cliff Hirneisen

Council races

The top three vote-getters win a seat.

Ricky Langley (incumbent)

Joyce Laudenschlager (incumbent)

Tres Clinton (incumbent)

Dennis Langley

Granite Shoals City Council

The Granite Shoals City Council has a contested mayoral race and three uncontested races for council seats. Council members serve two-year terms.

Incumbent councilors Brian Edwards, Judy Salvaggio, and Michael Berg are running unopposed and will keep their seats.

Mayoral race

Ron Munos (incumbent)

Ben Roman Jr.

Cottonwood Shores City Council

The Cottonwood Shores City Council has one contested race on the ballot, for Place 2. Council members serve two-year terms.

Incumbent Mayor Jared Dodd and incumbent Place 4 Councilor Laura Hankins are running uncontested and will keep their seats.

Place 2 race

Rickey Longabaugh

Gary D. Parsons

Burnet Emergency Services District No. 7

Burnet ESD No. 7 is holding a tax rate election to set a sales tax rate not to exceed 2 percent within the confines of the district. ESD No. 7 is the largest district in Burnet County, comprising most of its center and northern area surrounding the city of Burnet.

POLLING SITES

Llano County voters must vote at the specified location corresponding with their residence and designated voting precinct.

Early voting locations

8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22-29

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk

City of Horseshoe Bay Chamber Room, 1 Community Drive

Election Day locations

7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3

Precinct 101—Llano County Ag & Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 Texas in Llano

Precinct 108—124 Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Beach

Precincts 102/109—Horseshoe Bay City Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive

Precincts 203/204/205—Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 307—Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk

Precinct 410—Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

ELECTIONS

Llano City Council

The Llano City Council has a contested mayoral race on the ballot. Council members serve two-year terms.

Incumbent Alderwoman Kara Gilliland and incumbent Alderman Larry Sawyer are running unopposed and will keep their seats.

Mayoral race

Marion Bishop (incumbent)

Laura Almond, who is vacating her alderwoman seat

Sunrise Beach Village City Council

Sunrise Beach Village has seven candidates running for three City Council seats. Council members serve two-year terms.

The top three vote-getters win a seat.

Michael C. Byrd (incumbent)

J.J. McGranahan

Christian Scarborough

John Schwinn

Steve Primm

Brenda Moore Jones

Rick Bruns

Llano Independent School District

The LlSD Board of Trustees has one contested race, for Place 2. Trustees serve three-year terms.

Incumbent Place 6 Trustee Paul Hull and incumbent Place 7 Trustee Jeff Kuykendall are running unopposed and will keep their seats.

Place 2 race

Grant Morgan

Pam Huston

Llano Emergency Services District No. 2

Llano ESD No. 2 is holding a tax rate election to set a sales tax rate not to exceed 10 percent within the confines of the district. ESD No. 2. covers the Buchanan Dam area.

