Gas leak displaces apartment complex residents, many of them elderly

Marble Falls Fire Rescue partially shut down RR 1431 east of Marble Falls to clear the area after a major gas leak at the Hill Country Villas apartment complex. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Hill Country Villas apartment complex in Marble Falls was evacuated early Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into an exposed gas meter, causing a major leak. Dozens of residents, mostly elderly, were displaced.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. April 18, according to Marble Falls Fire Rescue Incident Commander Jordan Thomas. Soon after, Atmos Energy workers, first responders, and Ark of Highland Lakes volunteers converged on the complex, 200 RR 1431, to make repairs, secure the scene, and comfort the residents, estimated at around 100.

“We responded with two engine companies, and the meter was sheared off from the gas line below the shut-off valve,” Thomas told DailyTrib.com on Friday. “Ultimately, we made the decision to evacuate within a 100-yard radius of the source of the gas leak.”

As of noon Friday, Atmos estimated the fix could take up to eight hours, depending on if crews have to shut down a main gas line or can instead find a smaller service line that can be crimped.

Gas could be smelled in a wide radius around the Hill Country Villas, even across RR 1431 from the complex. Part of the highway was shut down and through traffic closed off on Via Viejo.

According to a statement from the Marble Falls Police Department, the driver of the vehicle that struck the gas meter likely fell asleep at the wheel. They were reportedly cited and released earlier in the day.

EVACUATION

A group of Marble Falls residents displaced by a major gas leak on the east side of town gathered outside of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 200 Via Viejo. Many of the evacuees are elderly and needed assistance to make the trip on foot down the road. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Hill Country Villas apartment complex and surrounding homes were evacuated following the gas leak. Residents were brought to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 200 Via Viejo, just down the street.

Ark of Highland Lakes, formerly known as the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, had set up a base of operations at the church by 6:30 a.m., bringing food, water, and coffee for the displaced residents. Ark of Highland Lakes President Jackie English, Event Coordinator Angie Martinez, and volunteer Pastor Keith Smith pose for a photo behind a breakfast set up for Hill Country Villas residents who were evacuated due to a gas leak. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

“We’re just visiting with them and trying to keep them encouraged,” Ark President Jackie English told DailyTrib.com. “I think the message is that this is just another example of loving God and loving people, which is sort of our slogan.”

About 10 Ark volunteers were on the scene, delivering supplies and helping the residents remain comfortable during the ordeal. According to English, the organization is prepared to provide aid as long as it is needed.

“They’ve been really really good to us,” said Mary Burcham, a Hill Country Villas resident.

Lou Cascialano, a wheelchair-bound resident, commended Marble Falls first responders for helping get him to the church. He did note that he wished the music at the church was better, recommending Bob Seger.

Residents had to leave their cars behind, forcing many of the older evacuees to make a difficult trip uphill to the church from the apartment complex.

“We had to do the best we could because some of these people aren’t mobile, they can’t walk, so it was hard,” resident Theresa Crawford said. “Some of us couldn’t bring anything, so thank God they had water and everything.” Hill Country Villas resident Nicole Hendricks, her niece, her cat (in the purple bag), and her mother’s dog wait patiently in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel while a gas leak was being repaired at the apartment complex. Hendricks is one of the few working-age residents of the complex and had to miss her shift due to the leak. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Not all residents are elderly or retired. Nicole Hendricks had to miss work because of the incident and is still waiting it out with her cat, niece, mother, and mother’s dog.

“Our cars are kind of trapped in the complex,” she said. “I’m supposed to be at work at 10 (a.m.), but I talked to my manager and she knows. But now we’re just waiting.”

