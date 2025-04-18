GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 21, 2025
Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, April 21
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
208 E. Brier St. in Burnet
- recognition of Burnet High School students competing at the state powerlifting competition
- legislative update
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, in Burnet
- determination of drought stage
- discussion to establish pathways toward a management zone
Tuesday, April 22
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
- appointment of an interim auditor and a purchasing agent
- proclamation recognizing April as National County Government Month
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet
- appointment of members to the Planning and Zoning Committee
- purchase of a new mower for Delaware Springs Golf Course
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
- executive session to deliberate appointments and economic development negotiations