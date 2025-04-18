GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 21, 2025

Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, April 21

6 p.m. regular meeting

208 E. Brier St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

recognition of Burnet High School students competing at the state powerlifting competition

legislative update

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, in Burnet

On the agenda:

determination of drought stage

discussion to establish pathways toward a management zone

Tuesday, April 22

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

appointment of an interim auditor and a purchasing agent

proclamation recognizing April as National County Government Month

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet

On the agenda:

appointment of members to the Planning and Zoning Committee

purchase of a new mower for Delaware Springs Golf Course

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

executive session to deliberate appointments and economic development negotiations

