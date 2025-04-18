SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 7¢ per day.

Subscribe Now or Log In

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 21, 2025

04/18/25 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information. 

Monday, April 21

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

208 E. Brier St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • recognition of Burnet High School students competing at the state powerlifting competition 
  • legislative update

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, in Burnet 

On the agenda:

  • determination of drought stage
  • discussion to establish pathways toward a management zone

Tuesday, April 22

Burnet County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • appointment of an interim auditor and a purchasing agent
  • proclamation recognizing April as National County Government Month

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • appointment of members to the Planning and Zoning Committee 
  • purchase of a new mower for Delaware Springs Golf Course

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • executive session to deliberate appointments and economic development negotiations 

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

Gas leak displaces apartment complex residents, many of them elderly

04/18/25 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County Jail bookings for April 9-17, 2025

04/18/25 | DailyTrib.com

City/school elections guide

04/17/25 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *