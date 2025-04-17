F1 boat races coming to Marble Falls

A photo from the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship’s 2024 racing series showcases the agile F1 boats in action. They’re coming to Marble Falls for the Battle on the Colorado in August 2025. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls will host a Formula 1 Powerboat Championship series event this summer at Lakeside Park. The Battle on the Colorado will pit high-powered watercraft and their world-class drivers against one another on Lake Marble Falls. This might sound familiar, but it is not LakeFest 2.0.

The F1 boat races take place Aug. 1-3. Details are taking shape, but general admission will be free for spectators on Aug. 1. The races on Aug. 2-3 will be ticketed.

“We are thrilled to bring the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship to Marble Falls for the first time,” said Tim Seebold, the organization’s managing director, in an April 11 media release announcing the Battle on the Colorado. “This event represents everything we love about the sport—fast boats, passionate fans, and a vibrant local community ready to embrace the thrill of racing. Marble Falls is the perfect new destination on our national tour. We are looking forward to making waves on the Colorado River.”

The Formula 1 Powerboat Championship has seven major races scheduled in 2025, including the Marble Falls competition.

“This is not just a race. It’s a spectacle,” said Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jarrod Metzgar in the media release. “We’re excited to bring the Formula One Powerboat Championship to Marble Falls and elevate the Battle on the Colorado into a nationally recognized event. It’s a win for our community, our local businesses, and the thousands of fans who will line the banks to witness the action.”

Marble Falls has a strong history with fast boats and good times. LakeFest, the popular drag boat races traditionally held on Lake Marble Falls over the summer, drew massive crowds for more than 30 years. The 2025 event was canceled after its promoter, the Southern Drag Boat Racing Association, changed hands in January. The new owners said they did not have the time or logistics to put on LakeFest this year.

“I think the tradition of LakeFest is up in the air, and we just don’t have a lot of answers on those questions,” Metzgar told DailyTrib.com on Thursday, April 17. “But we are extremely excited to have Formula 1 powerboat racing coming to Marble Falls.”

The Battle on the Colorado will differ significantly from LakeFest. F1 boats are smaller and lighter, hitting speeds over 120 mph. Drag boats typically reach around 200 mph. The key difference is the maneuverability of F1 boats, which allows for hairpin turns and actual racing circuits. Drag boats, while faster, only go in a straight line for a short distance.

The Formula 1 Powerboat Championship series events will be streamed and covered by Live Race Media online via Facebook and YouTube.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.