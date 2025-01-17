LakeFest 2025 canceled; back in ’26

LakeFest will not return to Marble Falls in 2025 due to time constraints amid a change in ownership of the Southern Drag boat Association. Organizers are confident the popular boat races will return in 2026. Photo by William Brown

LakeFest, the popular Marble Falls drag boat racing event, will not take place in 2025 due to time constraints following major leadership changes within the Southern Drag Boat Association. However, organizers are confident the races will return to Lake Marble Falls in 2026.

The SDBA got new owners in January, and they needed more time and experience to put on a proper show.

“It’s all new ownership, so we’re starting fresh,” SDBA Promotions Director Robert Reed told DailyTrib.com on Friday, Jan. 17. “(LakeFest) is the biggest attended race (in the SDBA season) and has a lot of logistics. We just didn’t have time to do it justice and do the planning.”

A jointly issued media release from the SDBA and the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, which co-hosts the event, announced the cancelation Jan. 17.

“LakeFest has long been one of the premier spectator events on the SDBA calendar, drawing fans from near and far for its fast and loud action on the water,” reads the release. “Unfortunately, due to the limited time available and the ongoing restructuring efforts, the SDBA will not be able to host a race at LakeFest in 2025.”

The SDBA and chamber leadership are committed to bringing the races back next year.

“While we’re disappointed that it won’t happen this year, we’re looking forward to 2026,” chamber President Jarrod Metzgar told DailyTrib.com. “The last thing we want is for people to think that this is the end of LakeFest. This is just a hiccup.”

Reed agreed.

“We didn’t want to use LakeFest as a learning curve,” he said. “We’re already in conversations for 2026.”

The SDBA was acquired by professional drag boat racers Cody Childress and Travis Tuttle from previous owner David Carroll, who announced the change in December 2024.

LakeFest has been held on and off in some form on Lake Marble Falls since 1992. The event features specialized drag boats that reach speeds over 200 mph. Traditionally held in June, it is one of the most popular events for the SDBA and the Marble Falls chamber.

“While we deeply regret this year’s absence, we are already hard at work with the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce to lay the groundwork for the next unforgettable LakeFest event,” reads the Jan. 17 release. “Fans and spectators can rest assured that when we return, the show will be as fast, loud, and spectacular as ever.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

