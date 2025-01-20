What do you want on DailyTrib.com?

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DailyTrib.com wants to hear from you. We are seeking feedback from our readers on what matters most in local news via a survey that will run for two weeks: Jan. 20 through Feb. 3.

This short survey was developed to learn more about who DailyTrib.com readers are and what they are most interested in when it comes to Highland Lakes news.

The questions seek information on audience demographics, like age and gender, and the general interests of readers when it comes to coverage categories, such as crime, local government, and people-focused stories.

Your privacy is important to us. Participation in this survey is voluntary and all responses are anonymous. The results may be used for research and reporting purposes and possibly published in aggregate form. The data collected from this survey will only be used internally; it will not be shared with any outside parties.

Take the survey at this link: Community Survey

Ultimately, the purpose of this effort is to learn more about our community so we can dedicate our time to covering what matters most in the Highland Lakes.

Thank you for your readership and interest in local news. —DailyTrib.com staff

