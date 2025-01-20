Four Marble Falls council seats, including mayor, on May ballot

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four of Marble Falls’ seven City Council seats, including mayor, are up for election May 3. Some incumbents and challengers have already filed to be on the ballot. The window for candidates to apply opened Jan. 15 and closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

Applications can be found on the Marble Falls city elections webpage or picked up in person at City Hall, 800 Third St., from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays.

Election Day is Saturday, May 3. Early voting runs April 22-29. The last day to register to vote is April 3.

To be eligible to run, applicants must:

be registered to vote in Marble Falls;

have resided in the city limits for at least 12 months prior to the election;

be in good standing with municipal taxes and payments;

not hold another public office;

not be an employee of the city.

City Council members represent Marble Falls residents in municipal matters and are responsible for setting the city’s budget, developing and amending policies and ordinances, approving or denying major development and contracts, and overseeing the work of the city manager, who handles the day-to-day operations of Marble Falls.

Council members serve staggered, two-year terms. Those elected in 2025 will serve until their seat is up for election again in 2027.

Seats on the May 2025 ballot are:

mayor, currently held by Dave Rhodes, who cannot run for re-election due to term limits

Place 2, currently held by Karlee Hubble (formerly Karlee “Cauble”)

Place 4, currently held by Bryan Walker

Place 6, currently held by Craig Magerkurth

Declared candidates

The list of declared candidates on the Marble Falls city elections webpage will update throughout the filing window, which ends Feb. 14.

As of Monday, Jan. 20, the declared candidates list is full of familiar faces.

Former Mayor John Packer, who served from 2015-21, has filed for the mayor’s seat.

Former Councilor William D. Haddock, who served on and off between 2017 and 2022, has filed for Place 2.

Current Place 2 Councilor Karlee Hubble, who was first elected in 2023, is vacating her Place 2 seat to run for Place 4.

Current Place 6 Councilor Craig Magerkurth is also filing for re-election. He served at Place 1 from 2016-22 before running unopposed and winning the Place 6 seat in 2023.

