UPDATE: Snow possible; warming center opening

An Arctic cold front brought subfreezing temperatures to the Highland Lakes on Jan. 18 and there are chances of snow Jan. 20. If you’re out and about, beware of icy roads. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are in the Highland Lakes forecast beginning the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 20. An Arctic blast swept into the area Saturday, and subfreezing temperatures are expected to last until at least Friday.

The current National Weather Service forecast for the Marble Falls area shows a 60-70 percent chance of precipitation Monday night. Freezing rain is expected in the early evening and less than a half-inch of snow is possible after 10 p.m.

Travel conditions might be hazardous after the rain and snowfall. Heavier precipitation is expected in Travis, Blanco, and Williamson counties, so commuters along U.S. 281, Texas 29, Texas 71, and RR 1431 should be extra cautious.

The Arctic blast’s coldest temperatures are predicted for Tuesday, with a high of 37 degrees and a overnight low of 15 degrees.

Lows should climb above freezing Friday, reaching 41 degrees.

Highland Lakes residents should prepare for hazardous travel conditions if wintry precipitation develops and protect pipes, pets, and plants during freezing temperatures.

Check with DailyTrib.com and KBEY FM 103.9 FM Radio Picayune for any weather-related closures or news.

Warming center

First Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, will open as a warming center for Highland Lakes residents without reliable access to heat during the freeze.

The church will take in visitors from 7-10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, and they can stay through the night, until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

