GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 20, 2025

Agendas for Highland Lakes government meetings are posted 72 hours before a meeting and are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 20

6:15 p.m. regular meeting

208 E. Brier St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation of the student of the month

approval of board election date for Saturday, May 3, 2025

Tuesday, Jan. 21

6 p.m. regular meeting

800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation and update on wastewater

appointments to the Parks and Recreation Commission

resolution accepting a petition for the creation of the Manzano Mile Public Improvement District

3 p.m. regular meeting

2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

introduction of new city team members

executive session, including consultation with city attorney regarding pending litigation

Friday, Jan. 24

9 a.m. regular meeting

District Office, 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, in Burnet

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

