GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 20, 2025
Agendas for Highland Lakes government meetings are posted 72 hours before a meeting and are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Jan. 20
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
6:15 p.m. regular meeting
208 E. Brier St. in Burnet
- presentation of the student of the month
- approval of board election date for Saturday, May 3, 2025
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- presentation and update on wastewater
- appointments to the Parks and Recreation Commission
- resolution accepting a petition for the creation of the Manzano Mile Public Improvement District
Burnet Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors
3 p.m. regular meeting
2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Horseshoe Bay Regular City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay
- introduction of new city team members
- executive session, including consultation with city attorney regarding pending litigation
Friday, Jan. 24
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
District Office, 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, in Burnet
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.