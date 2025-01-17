SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 20, 2025

01/17/25 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas for Highland Lakes government meetings are posted 72 hours before a meeting and are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information. 

Monday, Jan. 20

Burnet CISD Board of Trustees

6:15 p.m. regular meeting

208 E. Brier St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • presentation of the student of the month
  • approval of board election date for Saturday, May 3, 2025

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

800 Third St.  in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • presentation and update on wastewater
  • appointments to the Parks and Recreation Commission
  • resolution accepting a petition for the creation of the Manzano Mile Public Improvement District

Burnet Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

3 p.m. regular meeting

2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

Horseshoe Bay Regular City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • introduction of new city team members
  • executive session, including consultation with city attorney regarding pending litigation

Friday, Jan. 24

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

District Office, 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, in Burnet

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

editor@thepicayune.com

