Four Granite Shoals council seats on May ballot

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals has four of its seven City Council seats, including mayor, up for election May 3. All four incumbents have reportedly either applied to keep their seats or plan to do so. Filling to run for council opened Wednesday, Jan. 15, and continues through 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

Applications in English and Spanish can be found on the city’s elections webpage or picked up in person at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Election Day is May 3. Early voting runs April 22-29. The last day to register to vote is April 3.

To be eligible to run, applicants must:

be a qualified voter in the city of Granite Shoals;

have resided within the city limits for at least 12 months prior to filing, and;

be up to date on payments and taxes to the city.

City employees must vacate their position to file.

City Council members represent Granite Shoals residents in municipal matters and are responsible for setting the city’s budget, developing and amending policies and ordinances, approving or denying major development and contracts, and overseeing the work of the city manager, who handles the day-to-day operations of Granite Shoals.

Council members serve staggered, two-year terms. Those elected in 2025 will serve until their seat is up for election in 2027.

Seats on the May 2025 ballot are:

Mayor, currently held by Ron Munos

Place 1, currently held by Brian Edwards

Place 3, currently held by Judy Salvaggio

Place 5, currently held by Michael Berg

According to City Secretary Dawn Wright, Munos, Edwards, and Berg have already filed for re-election and Salvaggio plans to file in the near future.

CURRENT COUNCIL MEMBERS

Munos became mayor in October 2023 after Kiel Arnone resigned from the position. At the time, Munos was the Place 1 councilor and mayor pro-tem, meaning he took over after Arnone left. Prior to taking the mayor’s seat, Munos served as a councilor for two terms and was elected to a third in May 2023 before transitioning to mayor later that year.

Edwards was appointed as Place 1 councilor in October 2023 to replace Munos. Edwards was then officially elected to the position after running unopposed in the May 2024 election to finish out the 2023-25 term.

Salvaggio was elected to the Place 3 position in May 2023 after running unopposed for the seat when Councilor Samantha Ortis chose not to file for re-election.

Berg was appointed to the Place 5 seat in November 2022 after Councilor Eddie McCoy resigned. Berg won the seat in the May 2023 election, running unopposed.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.