HOP to CARTS: Llano County switching public transit system

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) is coming to Llano County, replacing the Hill Country Rural Transit District (The HOP) as the county’s public transportation provider. Courtesy photo

Llano County will have a new public transit system starting March 3 after it switches from the Hill Country Rural Transit District (The HOP) to the Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS).

County residents will be able to schedule rides through CARTS starting March 3 by calling 512-478-7433 or by using the CARTS Now phone application.

Rural transportation systems like The HOP and CARTS function on a “call-for-service” basis rather than constant, predetermined routes. CARTS drivers may respond to a service call in as little as 15 minutes, depending on location. Residents can also schedule rides up to two weeks in advance.

CARTS fare rates vary depending on the distance of the drive but typically range from $2 to $6. Discounts are available for seniors, those with disabilities, children under 12 years old, and regular travelers with monthly passes.

The Llano County Commissioners Court approved the impending switch during its Jan. 13 meeting, and CARTS leadership is expected to give a more thorough breakdown of the coming changes at the Jan. 27 meeting.

“HOP has been a great service for the county for close to 30 years,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Peter Jones said during the Jan. 13 meeting. “It now has come to the point where it makes sense for us to remove ourselves from that and be attached to CARTS. It’s part of the actual region that we should be in.”

The CARTS system includes Burnet, Blanco, Travis, Hays, Caldwell, Bastrop, Lee, Williamson, and Fayette counties. The HOP covered Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills, Mason, Bell, and San Saba counties.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.