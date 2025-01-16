Burnet outlines Legislature wishlist

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Burnet set its priorities for the 89th Texas Legislature, including the passage or repeal of laws to give more power back to local governments. The City Council on Jan. 14 adopted a resolution that will guide its advocacy efforts in Austin.

The legislative session began Tuesday in the Texas State Capitol and will run through June 2. Elected Texas senators and representatives will approve a two-year budget for the state and discuss and pass laws during the 140-day session. Burnet County is represented by Rep. Ellen Troxclair and Sen. Pete Flores.

City staff will share Burnet’s legislative platform with the offices of Troxclair and Pete Flores along with the Texas Municipal League.

Burnet’s legislative platform supports:

local control with the passage of legislation that upholds municipal autonomy, including tools for managing growth, drought response, and infrastructure improvements;

compensation for public rights-of-way, increased funding for water conservation, and enhanced collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation;

and repealing restrictive laws such as House Bill 2439 and HB 2127, which limit municipal authority over construction standards and local ordinances.

The platform opposes pre-emption, a legal principle that enables a higher government to restrict or override the authority of a lower government, as well as any legislation that diminishes municipal resources.

Key opposition points include:

reduction to municipal revenue sources without alternatives, including property taxes;

weakening environmental protections, including stormwater controls and tree preservation;

regulating extraterritorial jurisdiction and limiting a city’s ability to manage growth and enforce development standards in its ETJ.

and limiting regulation of land use, zoning, or short-term rentals.

Read the full resolution below:

