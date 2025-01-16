IN THE GARDEN: Pruning, planting, and purple martins

A female and male purple martin. The birds should start arriving in the Highland Lakes mid-February, so clean their houses and make them feel welcome. Adobe Stock images for illustrative purposes

While you are trimming your oak and mesquite trees, it is tempting to continue pruning. However, do NOT prune your fruit trees or rose bushes. When we prune, we’re telling the fruit trees they should begin the process of growth, budding, and flowering. None of these are desired at this time of year. Historically, the last freeze is before Easter, but the mesquite trees will let us know.

WHAT TO PLANT

Mid-January is an optimal time to plant beets, broccoli (transplants), cabbage (transplants), carrots, cauliflower (transplants), Swiss chard (seeds or transplants), collards (seeds or transplants), kale (seed or transplants), kohlrabi (seed or transplants), mustard (seeds or transplants), peas (English, snap, and snow), and turnips.

Beets

The soil temperature for beets should be around 50 degrees. As with most vegetables, choose a well-drained spot. Beets can tolerate partial shade but prefer full sun. Once you’ve picked your spot, work the soil to a depth of at least 6 inches and remove any rocks or debris. Plant your beet seeds directly into the soil about ½-inch deep. If you are planting in rows, space the rows about 12-18 inches apart. Once the seedlings are a few inches tall, thin them to about 3-4 inches apart. You can serve the thinned seedlings as greens for salads.

Broccoli

Broccoli likes a little cooler soil temperature than beets—45-75 degrees—and full sun, so choose a location in your garden that receives at least 6 hours of sunlight a day. Broccoli thrives in well-drained, fertile soil. Work in organic matter like compost to improve soil fertility and structure. Aim for a slightly acidic to neutral soil pH (around 6.0 to 7.0). Transplant seedlings into the garden when they are 4-6 weeks old and have a couple of sets of true leaves. Space them about 18-24 inches apart in rows that are 24-36 inches apart. Broccoli prefers evenly moist soil, so be sure not to let it dry out completely.

Carrots

Carrots are best grown from seeds directly sown into the ground. Break up the soil and remove rocks before planting the seeds. Carrots may grow around the obstacle, leaving you with a forked or curlicue vegetable. Plant the seeds about ¼- to ½-inch deep in rows. Seeds should be planted 2-3 inches apart, while the rows are best 12 inches apart. Once the carrot seedlings are a few inches tall, thin them to ensure proper spacing. Aim for about 2 inches between individual plants.

THE MARTINS ARE COMING!

Purple martin (Progne subis) scouts arrive around Valentine’s Day. These birds are skilled aerial hunters, feeding primarily on flying insects like beetles, flies, wasps, and dragonflies. Their acrobatic flight allows them to catch insects mid-air. Purple martins have a long history of nesting in close proximity to humans. Native Americans and early European settlers provided gourds and other structures for their nests, fostering a mutualistic relationship. So it is time to lower those martin houses and start cleaning for the new arrivals.

Till next time. Keep your souls and soles in your garden! Remember the True Master Gardener: Jesus said, “I am the vine; my Father is the Gardener.” John 15:1

“In the Garden” is written by father-daughter gardening team Bill and Martelle Luedecke. If you have any gardening questions, contact Martelle at 512-769-3179 or luedeckephotography@gmail.com or Bill at bill@texasland.net.

