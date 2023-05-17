Granite Shoals councilors, mayor sworn in

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kiel Arnone is sworn in as mayor of Granite Shoals by Municipal Judge Frank Reilly during a special meeting of the City Council on May 16. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Kiel Arnone was sworn in as the new mayor of Granite Shoals during a special council meeting on Tuesday, May 16. Also taking their oaths of office were newly elected councilor Judy Salvaggio, who ran uncontested for the Place 3 seat, and returning incumbents Kevin Flack and Micheal Berg, who were also unchallenged in the May 6 election.

Incumbent Ron Munos, who solidified his third term in office after defeating Roman Archer for Place 1, was unable to attend and will be sworn in at a later date.

The new City Council’s first regular meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Arnone defeated opponent Jim Davant in a close race. Although Flack and Berg are incumbents, this was the first election for both. Flack was appointed to his Place 2 seat in October and Berg to his Place 5 seat in November. Granite Shoals Municipal Judge Frank Reilly swears in incoming councilors Michael Berg (left), Judy Salvaggio, and Kevin Flack during a special meeting of the City Council on May 16. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The new and returning council members raised their right hands and swore to faithfully execute the duties of their offices before Granite Shoals Municipal Judge Frank Reilly and a packed council chambers on Tuesday.

Outgoing Mayor Aaron Garcia and outgoing Place 3 Councilor Samantha Ortis, who both did not run for re-election, handed over their positions to Arnone and Salvaggio.

Once seated, the new mayor addressed the council chambers.

“I know this was an extremely close race,” Arnone said. “I want to reiterate that I am here to work for everybody, and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues on the dais here to continue moving Granite Shoals forward. I think we have great things in the future, and we will work together and we will bring a positive light to this city.”

