PEC’s free kids summer camp open for registration

This summer, kids can learn about energy conservation, nature, and electrical safety at Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s free camp Save-a-Watt. Registration is open until May 30.

The eight-week online summer camp for elementary-age children begins on June 2 with weekly lessons and activities. The virtual camp also features in-person events like Meet a Lineworker and the Solar Car Derby. Those who register before May 16 will receive a free T-shirt.

“Since we’ve launched Camp Save-a-Watt in 2021, it’s become an anticipated event for families to participate year after year,” PEC Community Outreach Specialist Kevyn Packer said in a recent media release. “To supplement online learning, our solar car derby will be back by popular demand along with other in-person activities we’re excited to host, so it’s the perfect time to keep learning—all summer long.”

Meet a Lineworker involves learning all about linework and even trying on safety gear. Some events will include egg drops, where campers can test contraptions they build to protect an egg by dropping them from the PEC bucket truck. PEC will also host a Solar Car Derby Day, where campers can build and race solar cars.

Meet a Lineworker in-person events are set for:

PEC’s Solar Car Derby will be held at 10 a.m. on June 26 at Putters & Gutters in Marble Falls.

To learn more or register for the camp, visit mypec.com.

