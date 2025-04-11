LCRA steps up for Steps Forward Day

Lower Colorado River Authority employees remulched the plant beds surrounding Marble Falls City Hall and prepared for the installation of drought tolerant plants as part of their Steps Forward Day service projects. Courtesy photo LCRA

Dozens of Lower Colorado River Authority employees dedicated their time to community projects across the Highland Lakes on Friday, April 11 for the authority’s annual day of service, Steps Forward Day.

Marble Falls, Kingsland, Horseshoe Bay, and Buchanan Dam were among the 35 communities that LCRA staff served this year.

“We started Steps Forward Day 10 years ago as a way to give back to Texas communities,” LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said in a Friday media release. “Today, that journey continues stronger than ever. This year, more than 700 employees volunteered to work on projects communities may not have the time or resources to complete on their own.”

Among the projects in the Highland Lakes were drought-tolerant landscaping in Marble Falls, invasive plant removal in Horseshoe Bay, parking lot facelifts in Kingsland, and a new paint job for the Lake Buchanan/Inks Lake Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.

“It’s all about making a difference in the communities we serve and supporting our fellow Texans,” Wilson said. “This is community service in action.”

The LCRA finds service projects for Steps Forward Day among its service areas through an annual application process. The 2026 application window will open this fall. Learn more on the LCRA’s Steps Forward Day webpage or contact StepsForward@lcra.org

