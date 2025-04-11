SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 14, 2025

04/11/25 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, April 14

Llano County Commissioner Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

JP4 Courtroom, 2001 North State Hwy 16 in Llano
On the agenda:

  • Update on various construction projects
  • Approval of Western Surety Company bond

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation

Noon Regular Meeting

800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • Bi-annual recreations report
  • Potential City Business discussions at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. Regular Meeting

800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

Discussion of amendments to the 2024-2025 FY budget

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. Regular Meeting and workshop

Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • Presentation of awards for Hill Country 100 Club
  • Resolution for state consideration of improvement to FM 2147

Burnet Economic Development Corporation

3 p.m. Regular Meeting and workshop

2402 S. Water Street in Burnet

On the agenda:

Discussion of the third amendment to performance agreement between the Burnet EDC and Tekmak Burnet Hotel, LP

Thursday, April 17

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. Regular Meeting

4111 Cottonwood Dr in Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

Highland Haven City Council

10 a.m. Regular Meeting

Roscoe L. Holt Highland Haven City Hall

On the agenda:

Training on interacting with the media

Pedernales Electric Cooperative

9 a.m. Regular Meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium 201 S Ave F in Johnson City

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

