GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 14, 2025
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, April 14
Llano County Commissioner Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
JP4 Courtroom, 2001 North State Hwy 16 in Llano
On the agenda:
- Update on various construction projects
- Approval of Western Surety Company bond
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation
Noon Regular Meeting
800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- Bi-annual recreations report
- Potential City Business discussions at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 15
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. Regular Meeting
800 Third St. in Marble Falls
Discussion of amendments to the 2024-2025 FY budget
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. Regular Meeting and workshop
Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay
On the agenda:
- Presentation of awards for Hill Country 100 Club
- Resolution for state consideration of improvement to FM 2147
Burnet Economic Development Corporation
3 p.m. Regular Meeting and workshop
2402 S. Water Street in Burnet
Discussion of the third amendment to performance agreement between the Burnet EDC and Tekmak Burnet Hotel, LP
Thursday, April 17
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. Regular Meeting
4111 Cottonwood Dr in Cottonwood Shores
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Highland Haven City Council
10 a.m. Regular Meeting
Roscoe L. Holt Highland Haven City Hall
Training on interacting with the media
Pedernales Electric Cooperative
9 a.m. Regular Meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium 201 S Ave F in Johnson City
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.