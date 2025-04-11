Burnet County grounds spaceport talks

Burnet County Judge Bryan Wilson speaks with several Briggs-area residents about their concerns surrounding the proposed Central Texas Spaceport Development Corporation. The county has eased off talks of the project due to low public support and concerns from residents. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A lack of public support along with concerns from northeast Burnet County residents stalled discussion of forming the Central Texas Spaceport Development Corporation in conjunction with Williamson County. The Burnet County Commissioners Court took no action on forming the spaceport during its latest meeting on Tuesday, April 8, and, given community opposition, has no plans to do so in the near future.

The agenda item called for “discussion or possible action on the acceptance of bylaws that would establish the Central Texas SDC in conjunction with Williamson County.” The matter has been at the forefront of county business since it was openly proposed on March 25. Subsequently, a public workshop was held on April 1 to address the potential benefits and risks.

The spaceport would have been a partnership between Burnet and Williamson counties to form a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing the growth of the space industry in the counties, mainly fueled by the presence of Firefly Aerospace, which has a large manufacturing and testing site in Burnet County and its headquarters in Williamson County.

“I can relay constituent feedback that I got all day yesterday,” Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle told the Commissioners Court during Tuesday’s meeting. “The Briggs area, which I represent, had about 99 percent negative feedback on (the formation of the Central Texas SDC) for various reasons.” Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle (left) told his fellow members of the Commissioners Court that his constituents expressed extreme opposition to the formation of the Spaceport Development Corporation. Following his comments, the court took no action on the formation of the entity and let the agenda item die. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Firefly’s 200-acre manufacturing and testing site is in Briggs, where it has about 350 employees and builds spacecraft and routinely tests rocket engines.

Following Beierle’s comment, the agenda item fizzled. No other comments were made, and no action was taken, leaving the issue effectively dead unless it is put back on a future agenda.

According to Beierle and Burnet County Judge Bryan Wilson, that is unlikely any time soon.

“Right now, this is a simple case of doing what the citizens have asked us to do, and right now, they clearly don’t want a spaceport,” Beierle told DailyTrib.com.

Wilson shared similar views.

“I don’t see (the spaceport) fitting into the immediate priority,” he said. “If there were people clamoring for economic development, then it would be a whole different discussion. That’s not happening, so how do we move forward?”

Briggs worries

While they did not speak during Tuesday’s meeting, several residents of northeast Burnet County attended, prepared to voice their concerns and opposition to approving the formation of the Central Texas SDC

Among the attendees was Shannon Herring, whose family has resided in the rural ranchland of northeast Burnet County for over 150 years. Her family also owns property immediately adjacent to Firefly’s property in Briggs.

“We have been there for eight generations—since 1852.” she told DailyTrib.com. “I have owned that property for over 50 years. We farm and ranch. That’s where all the hay for all of our cows come from. I have a lot of concerns.”

Accompanying Herring was her granddaughter, Callie Herring, who said the windows of her home rattle during testing, over two miles away from the Firefly property.

“I have a horseback riding business,” she said. “How am I supposed to operate like this?”

Callie also referred to safety concerns, recalling a 2020 incident in which several residents were evacuated from the surrounding area when a fire broke out at the Firefly facility.

Another area resident, Christa Noland, said she was worried about the county committing so quickly to something as major as the Central Texas SDC.

“I’m standing with the position that we need more information,” she said. “My initial gut feeling is opposition, but I am open to hearing more data.”

Yet another resident, Tom Green, shared similar concerns.

“If it’s the right thing to do, it’ll be the right thing to do in two or four weeks,” he said.

Green and Noland were both referring to the rapid turnaround the public experienced between first hearing about the potential spaceport on March 25 and its possible formation just two weeks later.

Those voicing opposition had two primary concerns: the threat of eminent domain and the poor status of northeast Burnet County’s groundwater.

Spaceport development corporations exist under Chapter 507 of the Texas Local Government Code, which does allow for the use of eminent domain, the mandatory selling of private property to the government.

Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo told DailyTrib.com the commissioners’ court would have to approve any type of eminent domain in the county.

“Nobody gets to do any action of eminent domain unless the county commissioners court says ‘yes’,” he explained. “But, if the county or the state said it had some sort of need, it could happen. What’s needed or not? That’s a whole different ball game. I don’t blame them for having the concern.”

Several residents questioned the water usage of Firefly’s facility and how much more water would be used by even more space industry development in the area.

According to Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District General Manager Mitchell Sodek, Firefly’s estimate of six households seems about right for the usage.

“I believe them when they say they’re probably equivalent to a number of households on water use because the operation is not water intensive,” he told DailyTrib.com.

Sodek visited the facility in the spring of 2024 and saw the operation firsthand. Most of the water used on site comes from the restrooms used by the 350 employees and for fire suppression during certain rocket engine testing procedures.

However, the groundwater in northeast Burnet County is known to be low-producing and on the decline over all.

“The bottom line is that it’s an area that we know there are low amounts of groundwater and high amounts of growth, so we’re balancing all of those needs together, whether they’re commercial, residential, or industrial (needs),” he said. “In one sense, we are looking at this growth on this industrial side, and it may not come because there’s no resources there, or they’d have to depend on an alternate source.”

The Groundwater Conservation District is in the early stages of potentially forming a special groundwater management zone for the Briggs-Oakalla area, which would bring more restrictive groundwater use.

Burnet County Judge Wilson stepped out of the courtroom and spoke with the Briggs residents who attended Tuesday’s meeting and heard their concerns. He offered potential upsides to the spaceport, noting that it could be used to help curb noise from rocket testing, fund infrastructure improvements, and help direct the growth of the space industry that is already present in the county.

Following the meeting, Wilson shared his thoughts with DailyTrib.com.

“At this point, it’s not on my priority list to place (talk of the spaceport) back on the agenda.”

