Troxclair quarry bill left pending in Texas House committee

State Rep. Ellen Troxclair stands with Perry Fowler and his daughter, Grace Fowler, 9, who testified in support of House Bill 3482 during a Texas House Natural Resources Committee hearing on April 9. Grace is attending Camp Longhorn for the first time this summer. She urged lawmakers to protect the air and water near the historic camp. Photo courtesy of State Representative Ellen Troxclairs’ Office

A bill that would restrict mining operations near sensitive public lands was left pending in the Texas House Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday, April 9, after testimony revealed that no state agency appears fully equipped—or willing—to enforce its provisions.

House Bill 3482, authored by Rep. Ellen Troxclair, would have prohibited the Lower Colorado River Authority from issuing new permits for quarries or mining operations near protected areas unless a study confirms the project would cause no harm. The bill applies specifically to proposed operations located within four miles of an LCRA-managed lake or two state parks, or within two miles of a state-licensed youth camp.

The bill was prompted by Asphalt Inc.’s proposed rock-crushing facility near Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park, and Camp Longhorn.

Troxclair’s office clarified that the bill was intended to address the proposed Asphalt Inc. quarry, although it would not have affected any permits filed before September 1, 2025.

“The intent of the bill is to stop the proposed Burnet quarry and other ill-sited quarries from propagating across Texas,” a spokesperson from Troxclair’s office told DailyTrib.com.

In her testimony before the committee, Troxclair called the legislation a “common-sense” approach to balance economic development with environmental stewardship.

“Texas is home to a rich and diverse landscape,” she said. “House District 19 does more than its fair share to provide the asphalt and industry our state needs… But at some point, when we have mining and blasting going on right next to caverns or Camp Longhorn with open-air tents that have been around for a century—those things matter too.”

Testimony from LCRA and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality revealed a regulatory gap: no agency currently has full jurisdiction to assess all potential quarry impacts, including air quality, water runoff, noise, traffic, and proximity to residential or recreational spaces.

TCEQ testified that their quarry permits are designed to be “protective at the fence line,” regardless of location. However, they acknowledged that Burnet County has no active air monitors and that their assessments rely on projections—not real-time data.

“So y’all are making projections, but you aren’t actually monitoring the issue directly in Burnet County?” one committee member asked.

“There are no air monitors specifically in Burnet County,” said Joel Anderson, a TCEQ area director. “The closest one…is going to be at the Austin Audubon in Leander.”

TCEQ also clarified that it does not regulate blasting, noise, light pollution, or traffic—key concerns raised by residents living near quarry sites.

Meanwhile, LCRA stated plainly that its regulatory authority is limited to water quality and that it has no framework—or desire—to expand its oversight.

“We don’t do air. We don’t do noise. We don’t want to do any of those issues,” said Tom Oney, LCRA’s Executive Vice President of External Affairs. “We want to protect our lakes—that’s where our mission lies.”

The bill required a study confirming no environmental harm, but it did not specify who would pay for that study or how it would be conducted. TCEQ officials said such reviews are typically outsourced to universities or contractors and could take months to a year. LCRA said there is no process or staff to conduct studies outside water-related permits.

A few residents who testified urged the committee to act despite complications.

“This would be the first quarry in state history this close to two state parks,” said resident Todd Sifleet. “If we can’t protect a location this worthy of protection, then the law needs to change.”

Dennis Donley, a fifth-generation rancher and regulatory attorney, said he’s seen firsthand how regulatory gaps prevent meaningful oversight.

“I’m a regulatory attorney, and I don’t even know who to call,” he said. “Unless you sue, nobody’s looking at this comprehensively.”

Nine-year-old Grace Fowler, who will attend Camp Longhorn for the first time this summer, spoke to lawmakers about her fears that quarry operations would damage the surrounding land and wildlife.

“Camp teaches kids to take care of the environment and respect others,” she said. “But how can we do that if the water we swim in and the air we breathe is ruined?”

The committee did not vote on the bill, leaving it pending for future consideration. When a House committee “leaves a bill pending,” it means the committee heard testimony but has not voted to advance it to the full House for consideration. This is a common part of the legislative process, allowing time for review, amendments, or political alignment.

A bill left pending may be brought back for a vote at a later date, remain in committee until the session ends (effectively killing it), or be rewritten or reintroduced as a substitute or companion bill.

Only bills voted out of committee can advance to the House floor for broader debate.

To view the hearing for HB 3482 visit house.texas.gov/videos/21683.

