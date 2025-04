Photos: Bluebonnet festival in full bloom

A group of young competitors fight for first in a sack race on Saturday, April 11, during the annual Burnet Bluebonnet Festival in downtown Burnet. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet’s annual Bluebonnet Festival parade on Saturday, April 11, included a performance of the Burnet High School Highlandettes on the historic town square. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

A host of maniacal machines lined the Burnet County Fairgrounds and Rodeo Arena for a smashing demolition derby as part of the three-day Bluebonnet Festival festivities in Burnet April 10-12. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

