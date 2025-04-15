SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 7¢ per day.

Subscribe Now or Log In

Friendly pickleball competition benefits CASA

04/15/25 | DailyTrib.com

The Go BLUE for CASA Pickleball Tournament is May 3 at Fresh Air & Food Park, 4350 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores. The fun, friendly event raises money for CASA for the Highland Lakes Area.

The six-round, league-style tournament is open to all skill levels and includes three social divisions: men’s, women’s, and mixed. Spots are limited; only 16 players per division. Sign up online.

Player registration includes a T-shirt. Sign up by April 16 to guarantee your preferred size.

Register individually and get grouped with new players each round. Players rotate after each round based on performance for balanced matchups. 

Division champions will be crowned at the end of play.

Tournament sponsorships are available.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) help children removed from their homes due to abuse/neglect navigate the court system, giving them a voice in legal proceedings. CASA for the Highland Lakes Area covers Burnet, Blanco, Llano, Lampasas, and San Saba counties. Learn how to become a CASA or sign up to volunteer online.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

COMMUNITY EVENTS: Week of April 14

04/14/25 | Jennifer Greenwell

Photos: Bluebonnet festival in full bloom

04/14/25 | DailyTrib.com

PEC’s free kids summer camp open for registration

04/14/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *